ATLANTA — A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Atlanta on Thursday evening, police say.

Officer say the boy took himself to Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot in the leg near 3047 Middleton Rd. around 6 p.m.

The address is near an apartment complex.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury are unknown.

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting.