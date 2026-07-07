Teen found dead days after July Fourth shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating whether the death of a 16-year-old boy is connected to a double shooting that happened on the Fourth of July.

Officers found the teen dead from a gunshot wound Monday near Washington Street.

Police said the death is believed to be related to an earlier shooting in the same area.

On July 4, officers found two men, ages 26 and 27, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said officers returned to canvass the area when they found the 16-year-old’s body.

Atlanta police have not released information about any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.