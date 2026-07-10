Teen faces murder charge after high-speed chase turns deadly in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An 18-year-old Fairburn man has been indicted on multiple charges, including felony murder, in connection with a deadly crash following a high-speed chase in DeKalb County.

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Joseph Odeh on charges of felony murder, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, serious injury by vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license.

According to the indictment, Odeh was driving a stolen silver Mitsubishi Mirage when DeKalb County police officers attempted to stop the vehicle on April 16.

Investigators allege he fled at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and struck 56-year-old Antionette Catchings and her 14-year-old grandson near the intersection of Covington Highway and Miller Road by Miller Grove Middle School.

Catchings was killed in the crash, and her grandson was injured.

The case will now move to Superior Court, where Odeh will be arraigned before a trial date can be scheduled.