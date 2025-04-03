Teen critically wounded in Griffin shooting, police searching for suspect

GRIFFIN, GA — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following an overnight shooting in Griffin, as authorities continue searching for the person responsible.

Griffin Police responded to the 800 block of North Avenue near North Hill Street, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Due to the severity of his injuries, an air ambulance was called to the scene, and the victim was flown to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

As of Thursday morning, no suspect is in custody, and police say the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and other evidence that could provide leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Griffin Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.