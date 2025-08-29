Teen cadets praised for quick action after crash in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, GA — Two teenage cadets with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Cadet Program are being credited with quick thinking after coming across a car crash in Marietta.

Cadet Captain Aiden DeCastro, 16, and Field Training Officer Cadet Alexander Rodas, 17, were leaving dinner when they spotted an accident on Macland Road. An infant car seat was in the middle of the roadway. The teens immediately called 911 and began helping the injured.

“In situations like that I have no hesitations; just to always help as soon as you can no matter what the situation is,” DeCastro said.

Both cadets say the program, which launched last year for young adults ages 14 to 20 who aspire to have careers in law enforcement, gave them the skills and confidence to step in.

“It helps you build discipline, it helps you become a deputy earlier” Rodas said.

“We learn hands-on training, we learn leadership, also community engagement,” DeCastro added.

DeCastro hopes to one day join the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit after graduating high school.

Officials say the teens’ quick response is an example of how the program is preparing future law enforcement officers for real-world emergencies.

WSB’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story