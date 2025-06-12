Teen brothers charged as adults after shooting at Clayton County house party

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Two teenage brothers are facing serious charges after allegedly opening fire at a house party earlier this year in Clayton County.

Authorities say the brothers, ages 13 and 14, were upset they weren’t invited to the party in January and later returned to the scene with a firearm. One teen was shot in the leg during the incident.

The brothers, identified by authorities as the Tolbert brothers, appeared before Clayton County Magistrate Judge Latrevia Kates Johnson on Wednesday. They are being charged as adults and face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm.

“You ended up shooting a minor in the leg and then posted it on Instagram of what you had done,” Judge Johnson said during the hearing. “People are losing their children every day over foolishness like this.”

The teens were denied bond. According to Channel 2 Action News, Judge Johnson expressed hope the severity of the charges will serve as a turning point in their lives.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story