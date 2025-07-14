Local

Teen arrested for smuggling contraband through window at Fulton County Jail

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, GA — A teenager was arrested after he was caught actively smuggling contraband through a window at the Fulton County Jail South Annex on Sunday, July 13.

19-year-old De’harrius Toland is facing numerous misdemeanor and felony charges including: one count of crossing guard lines of corrections institution: prohibited items, substances; one count of interference with government property, one count of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and three counts of obtain/procure/give inmate tobacco/tobacco product without authorization.

Toland was taken to the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street.

A search of the jail cell and a bag in Toland’s possession led to the seizure of contraband including nearly 700 grams of suspected marijuana, more than two dozen packs of cigarettes, as well as cell phones, lighters, bolt cutters, a crowbar, two clear plastic bags of unidentified green liquid, four bottles of air freshener, and a handcuff key.

The investigation is currently active.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has information about this incident or other attempts to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail and wants to report it anonymously, they can submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers platform. If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477), texting CSGA to 738477, downloading the P3 Tips mobile app, or submitting a tip through the website atwww.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

