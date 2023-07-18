Teen arrested for doing donuts in front of Georgia police station

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A teen was arrested and charged after authorities say he did donuts in front of the Columbus Police Headquarters.

Police said 19-year-old James Bryan Brown has been identified as one of the people involved in the stunt driving captured on a security camera.

Brown was charged with multiple counts of reckless stunt driving.

Police said Brown’s charges are related to two other incidents of reckless stunt driving.

The department said they have received ‘numerous complaints from concerned citizens regarding various car clubs participating in reckless stunt driving, speed racing, and drag racing.’

It’s been going on across different parts of the city, according to officers.

“While these actions may initially appear as displays of automotive enthusiasm, it is crucial to recognize that reckless stunt driving can have severe consequences for both participants and bystanders,” police said in a statement.

