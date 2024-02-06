Teen arrested after shooting at McEachern High School, both shooters ID’d as students

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A second shooter has been arrested after two people were left injured at McEachern High School last Thursday afternoon.

Cobb County Schools says that two people were shot in the high school’s parking lot on Feb. 1.

Neither victim was a current student and both are expected to survive their injuries.

Police have now confirmed that both shooters are students at the school.

On Friday, police announced 17-year-old Scott Foor Jr. had been arrested. Police have now confirmed that a juvenile was arrested on Monday.

According to the investigation, the victims were involved in a physical altercation with an MHS student when 17-year-old Scott Foor, who was a witness to the fight, produced a pistol and shot both victims.

They have not commented on the second suspect’s involvement in the shooting.

Foor was arrested in Union City and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

The charges for the juvenile suspect have not been released.

