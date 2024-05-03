Local

Teen arrested after firing gun during fight at Decatur High School

By WSBTV

Decatur High School (File Photo)

DECATUR, Ga. — A Decatur High School student was arrested after shooting at another student during a fight on Friday morning, which prompted the school to go into a brief lockdown.

Police said that around 9:30 a.m., two Decatur High School students confronted two other students on campus.

One of the students showed a gun, prompting the others to run toward the parking lot. They were chased and a fight broke out.

In the chaos of the fight, the student’s gun was pushed away as it was fired.

No one was injured, according to police.

A 15-year-old female student was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18.

The lockdown at the school was lifted shortly before 11 a.m.

School officials told Channel 2 Action News that all students and staff were safe.

Beacon Hill Middle School, which is right near the high school, also went into a brief lockdown.

