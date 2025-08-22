Local

Teen accused of making hoax active shooter call at a Georgia high school faces charges

By WSB Radio News Staff

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A 16-year old faces charges after a hoax active shooter call was made to a high school in Newton County on Friday.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the hoax was made to Alcovy High School.

The teen, whose identity was not released, faces misdemeanor false report of a crime, felony tampering with evidence and felony transmitting a false public alarm charges.

No weapons were found at the school, officials said.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the case will be turned over to the Juvenile Court System.

