Local

Ted Turner Bridge in Atlanta reopens

By WSB Radio News Staff
Ted Turner Bridge For the last seven years, the Ted Turner Bridge has been shut down, forcing drivers to detour blocks out of the way to get around one block. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — A key corridor in the heart of Atlanta has reopened on Wednesday.

The Ted Turner Bridge on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Atlanta connects businesses and the Atlanta entertainment hub.

The infrastructure of the bridge was aging and in decrepit conditions which led the city to close in 2018.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says reopening the bridge is a welcomed sight for business owners and residents.

“The business owners have had traffic problems,” he said. “Now, you’re going to be able to have a smoother commute and a better way to get to businesses.”

The bridge has a newly built viaduct and roadway that connects Forsyth and Spring Streets.

Drivers say reopening the bridge should help with congestion in the surrounding area.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!