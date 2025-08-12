Teamsters call off strike against UPS after agreement on disputes

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — The Teamsters union says it has called off a planned strike against Sandy Springs based UPS at package terminals in Georgia and several other states.

According to the union, the company has agreed to resolve several outstanding grievances and local contract disputes. While the move prevents a work stoppage, the Teamsters warned this is “just the beginning” of what they describe as an aggressive new chapter at UPS.

Union leaders cited ongoing concerns about workers’ rights, contract violations, and a lack of promised heat relief measures for employees.