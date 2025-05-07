Teacher from metro Atlanta accused of threatening to shoot students and staff

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A teacher from metro Atlanta is accused of threatening to shoot students and staff at his school in east Georgia.

22-year-old Mason Garrett of Newton County is a teacher at Warren County High School. He was arrested on April 29 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

He’s charged with one felony count of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

The GBI began investigating Garrett at the request of a school resource officer after an incident at the school on April 24.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575.