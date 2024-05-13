Local

Tara Baker cold case: GBI to release new details on arrest made in UGA law student’s death

Tara Louise Baker The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced on Thursday, May 9, 2024, that charges had been filed in the 2001 cold case murder of 23-year-old University of Georgia law student Tara Louise Baker. (Georgia Bureau of Investigations)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the recent arrest made in the murder of a UGA law student.

Tara Baker, 23, died in 2001 after someone broke into her off-campus apartment, killed her and then set the house on fire to cover up the murder.

After the case went cold for years, the GBI charged 48-year-old Edrick Lamont Faust with her murder last week.

On Monday, GBI director Chris Hosey will hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference along with Athens-Clarke Police Chief Jerry Saulters and FBI Atlanta Special Agent Keri Farley to release more on the investigation into Faust.

“Tara Louise Baker was a hardworking student with a bright future ahead of her,” Hosey said after the arrest last week. “Tara’s life was stolen from her in a horrific act of violence. While this arrest does not bring her back to us, I pray that it helps bring closure to the Baker family as they continue their healing journey.”

Faust faces the following charges in Baker’s death: murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, arson, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated sodomy.

Anyone with information about this investigation or other cold cases is encouraged to submit a tip. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!