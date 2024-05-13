Tara Baker cold case: GBI to release new details on arrest made in UGA law student’s death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the recent arrest made in the murder of a UGA law student.

Tara Baker, 23, died in 2001 after someone broke into her off-campus apartment, killed her and then set the house on fire to cover up the murder.

After the case went cold for years, the GBI charged 48-year-old Edrick Lamont Faust with her murder last week.

On Monday, GBI director Chris Hosey will hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference along with Athens-Clarke Police Chief Jerry Saulters and FBI Atlanta Special Agent Keri Farley to release more on the investigation into Faust.

“Tara Louise Baker was a hardworking student with a bright future ahead of her,” Hosey said after the arrest last week. “Tara’s life was stolen from her in a horrific act of violence. While this arrest does not bring her back to us, I pray that it helps bring closure to the Baker family as they continue their healing journey.”

Faust faces the following charges in Baker’s death: murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, arson, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated sodomy.

Anyone with information about this investigation or other cold cases is encouraged to submit a tip. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.