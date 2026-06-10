Swimmer warning issued after possible algae bloom reported on Lake Lanier

LAKE LANIER, GA — The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is warning swimmers after a suspected harmful algae bloom was reported in a single cove on Lake Lanier’s six-mile embayment, officials said.

Officials said the bloom appears isolated to a small area of the lake.

“Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is aware of a report of a suspected algae bloom on Lake Lanier in a single cove on the six-mile embayment,” officials said. “This bloom appears isolated to one small area. Do not go near smelly, discolored water or green or blue scum. Harmful algal blooms (HABs) can make people and pets sick through skin contact, ingestion, or inhalation.”

The Lake Lanier Association said harmful algae blooms cannot be treated once they appear and typically dissipate naturally over time.

“Once an algal bloom appears, there is little that can be done until it naturally goes away, but it’s important to document the occurrence,” officials said. “These blooms can make people and pets sick through skin contact, ingestion, or inhalation.”

The association encouraged the public to report suspected blooms to its website or the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

Officials reiterated that while the bloom appears limited, the public should avoid contact with discolored or scummy water.