Sweet deal: Scoop up free ice cream for a year at this Georgia’s parlor grand opening

ATHENS, Ga. — I scream! You scream! Free ice cream? One Georgia ice cream shop is serving up one sweet deal that will make you melt.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams recently announced that a new scoop shop is coming to Athens, Georgia.

The ice cream parlor will be located at 1710 S Lumpkin Street in Five Points.

The grand opening will take place Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

But you must get there ASAP, as soon as popsicle, as the shop is offering free scoops for all, along with swag bags for the first 50 people in line. But that isn’t all.

Jeni’s is ‘dairy’ excited for some ice cream, that they are giving away free ice cream for a year to the first five folks in line. The company states that those lucky few will get 52 free scoop cars, so customers weekly visit to Jeni’s will be on the ice cream shop.