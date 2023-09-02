SWAT team outside home believed to be where 17-year-old accused of killing K9 is hiding

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to arrest a 17-year-old after officials say he killed a K9.

Clayton County police say officers were asked to assist the City of Jonesboro Police Department at 1:46 a.m. on Tara Blvd.

Officers were called to help locate 17-year-old Stephon Ford, who ran away from police.

Authorities did not say why police were initially looking for Ford.

During the search, a Clayton County Police Department K9 was released into the woods to locate Ford after he did not comply with the officer’s commands.

Police said Ford pulled out a handgun and began firing toward the officers. One of the bullets hit the K9, who later died at the hospital.

The K9 was identified as K9 Waro.

No other police officers were injured during the shooting.

Warrants have been issued for Ford’s arrest for aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated cruelty to animals and destruction of government property.

Authorities confirmed that Ford is believed to be inside the residence.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have been called to the scene and are investigating.