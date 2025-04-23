Suwanee Police arrest caretaker in elder fraud case, more victims possible

SUWANEE, GA — A caretaker has been arrested in Gwinnett County in an elder fraud case with at least four victims, and police believe additional victims are out there.

Captain Robert Thompson with the Suwanee Police Department said Briauna Michelle Powell, 24, of Stone Mountain was charged with 22 Felony counts of identity fraud and elder exploitation. She’s accused of taking about $20,000.

Powell worked as an in-home caregiver, helping with household needs, like cooking. Thompson said they first became aware of the allegations after receiving a call from a person with a Power of Attorney for an elderly resident in the city. They said they noticed missing checks in the elderly woman’s home, along with fraudulent charges on the victim’s credit card.

That investigation turned up three additional victims: two in Suwanee and a third in DeKalb County. Thompson said in each case, the victims did not realize they had been victimized.

“We think if she was working in anyone else’s home, she was probably doing the same thing there too,” Thompson said.

The agency asked anyone who has had Powell in their home as a caretaker to contact Detective Zaenglein at (470) 360-0689 or via email at Dzaenglein@suwanee.com.

“This kind of case reminds us of how vulnerable the elderly population can be,” Thompson said.

Powell was in the Gwinnett County Jail as of Wednesday morning.