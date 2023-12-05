Suspicious person near Cobb elementary school leads police on chase, causing head-on crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A suspicious person’s call Monday ultimately led to a police chase that ended in a head-on collision in Cherokee County.

The incident happened Monday afternoon.

A Cobb County Schools spokesperson told our partners at Channel 2 that there were reports of a suspicious person near Keheley Elementary. When Cobb Schools Police confronted the suspect, the suspect drove away.

The suspect then entered the city limits of Woodstock. Authorities in Woodstock tried to stop the vehicle.

Police said the suspect then hit a vehicle that was not involved in the chase head-on. The driver of that vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

According to the Woodstock Police Department, an officer used their patrol car to help box the suspect’s vehicle in and then arrested the suspect.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was turned over to the Cobb County School Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Cobb County district spokesperson sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“We are thankful for the quick response of the Cobb Schools police on Monday following reports of a suspicious person near Keheley Elementary. The district does not believe the suspect has any relation to Keheley or any of our schools, and the investigation, which is ongoing, is expected to lead to multiple charges from multiple law enforcement agencies.”

