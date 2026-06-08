Suspected gunman in custody after shots fired near Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, GA — A brief lockdown at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia was lifted Monday after authorities say they apprehended a suspected gunman.

Officials said shots were fired near Engineer Road around 2:09 p.m., prompting the Army installation to issue a lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

“The safety and security of our service members, civilian employees, and their families remain our top priority. The situation is currently contained, and we will provide additional updates as more information becomes available,” Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield officials said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The incident comes less than a year after a shooting at Fort Stewart injured five people.