Local

‘Suspected explosives’ found near shopping center in South Fulton; FBI calls it ‘hoax’

By WSBTV

South Fulton police cruiser The Mayor of South Fulton is speaking out and accusing city leaders and police of shutting down an Easter Egg Hunt to get back at him.

By WSBTV

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in the City of South Fulton are alerting the public to “suspected explosives” being found near a shopping center.

Officers say they were called to an area of Old National Highway near Highway 138 at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There, they found a “suspicious package located containing suspected explosive devices.”

Police say they evacuated the area. People in the area called Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning to say several roads had been blocked off for a police investigation.

The FBI described it as a “hoax device.”

The Atlanta Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the area.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police say the device was “rendered” safe. It’s unclear if it was an actual explosive device.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are still on scene investigating.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!