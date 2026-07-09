Suspected arson investigation underway after vehicle fire in metro Atlanta

RIVERDALE, GA — An investigation is underway after a suspected arson caused a vehicle fire in metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Riverdale Police officials say officers and Clayton County Emergency Services responded to emergency calls about a vehicle fire in the parking lot of 6335 Highway 85.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fully engulfed vehicle fire. Crews contained and extinguished the fire before it could spread.

No injuries were reported, according to Riverdale police.

Police officials say security footage captured two people, one appearing to be a male and one female, intentionally starting the fire.

After the vehicle was ignited, officials say the two people left the scene and went into a nearby wooded area.

Police investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Riverdale Police Department or the Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office.