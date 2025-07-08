Suspect who led police on chase, caused gridlock in DeKalb County arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A suspect who led police on a chase in a stolen car and caused gridlock in DeKalb County on Tuesday was arrested.

There was a heavy police presence in DeKalb County that caused significant delays on I-285 at 675 due to a chase on Tuesday afternoon.

DeKalb County police officials responded to the McDonalds at the 4000 block of Memorial Drive around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man flashing a gun and threatening customers in the parking lot.

“The suspect pulled a gun on the officer at which point the officer responded with her gun drawn. The suspect, after being challenged, then sped away from the scene in a vehicle later determined to be stolen, hitting multiple vehicles in the process,” according to DeKalb County police official Blaine Clark.

Four police agencies responded and the suspect was later stopped and arrested after DeKalb County police performed a PIT maneuver.

All lanes of I-285 westbound on the interloop at I-675 near Exit 52 were completely shut down with over two dozen police vehicles on scene.

The identity of the suspect was not released by police officials.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.

This is a developing story.