Suspect who died after altercation with police at Cobb County Walgreens identified by family

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police tell Channel 2 Action News that officers were involved in a shooting at a store on Cobb Parkway Friday night.

Cobb County police said around 11:27 p.m., officers went to a Walgreens on Cobb Parkway to locate a wanted suspect.

When they arrived, they tried to make contact with the suspect and there was an altercation with him, Nathan Jenkins, who was armed with a gun and was shot by police.

The 32-year-old Jenkins was identified by his father, Darlland Jackson.

Jenkins was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

After the incident, Cobb County police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.

