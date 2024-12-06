Suspect sought in triple murder in east Georgia

TIGNAL, Ga. — Authorities in Wilkes County has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in working a triple homicide in Tignall, and locating the suspect.

Shannon Box, 56, of Tignall is wanted in the connection with the death of three people.

Authorities say on Thursday at about 8:30 a.m., Wilkes County deputies responded to the 900 block of Mallorysville Road in Tignall regarding an injured woman.

Deputies learned the woman had been injured at another home on Mallorysville Road. When deputies responded to the second home they found three victims dead inside. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that preliminary information revealed that Box allegedly attacked the woman causing several injuries. The deaths of the three victims located inside the home are being treated as a homicide.

The GBI is seeking the public’s help in locating Box as he is wanted for one count of aggravated assault and questioning relating to the deaths of the three victims found inside the home.

Box was last known to be driving a Grey 2002 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck with Georgia Handicap Tag YXA119.

Information on Box’s whereabouts can be relayed by contacting the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575, or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.