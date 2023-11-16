Suspect shot, killed by Cobb police after drug-related traffic stop

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Cobb County ended with a suspect shot and killed by police on Wednesday evening.

The traffic stop and shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said officers and deputies in the Marietta, Cobb, Smyrna Organized Crime Unit were making a traffic stop as part of a drug-related investigation.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said the suspect tried getting away from the traffic stop. The suspect, who was not identified, was shot and killed. Police did not say what led to officers shooting the suspect.

No police officers or sheriff’s deputies were injured.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing several shots in the area. In video of the shooting shared with Channel 2 Action News, at least a dozen shots can be heard being fired.

“It sounded like run, duck and cover,” witness Chris Gregory said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency are investigating the shooting. Windy Hill Road and South Cobb Drive reopened Thursday morning.

