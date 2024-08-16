Suspect shot by police after shootout at Brookhaven home being burglarized; 2 others arrested

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven are investigating a shooting involving at least one of its officers on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a home on Caldwell Road where a burglary was happening. While they were on their way there, the suspects and a resident of the home got into a shootout.

They spotted the suspects’ car as it drove away from the home and tried pulling it over, but they sped off. The suspects crashed the car at the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. and Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Moments later, police say an armed suspect, who hasn’t been identified, got out of the car with a gun and an officer shot the suspect.

The suspect is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

Two other suspects were arrested and were not hurt. Neither of them have been identified.

None of the officers were injured in the incident.



