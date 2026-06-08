Suspect shot after stabbing DeKalb police officer

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police officer is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed during an encounter with a man armed with a knife.

Police say officers were called to the area of DeKalb Industrial Way and North Decatur Road following reports of a suspicious person.

According to investigators, an officer located the man and approached him. During the encounter, the suspect stabbed the officer once, prompting the officer to fire his weapon.

The officer suffered what authorities described as a moderate injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer is being treated at Grady Hospital.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the investigation. The incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.