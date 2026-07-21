Suspect on the run after guns recovered during I-20 police chase

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two people are in custody and a third suspect remains on the run after a police chase that ended with a crash on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

Conyers police said officers responded to reports of several car break-ins at the Comfort Inn on Klondike Road early Tuesday morning. While officers were responding, they received information that three suspects were breaking into vehicles and using a white Chevrolet Malibu as a getaway car.

The suspects fled onto Interstate 20 westbound, leading officers on a pursuit into DeKalb County.

“We initiated the pursuit, the pursuit lasted for several minutes into DeKalb County where one of our patrol supervisors conducted a successful PIT maneuver,” Conyers Police Capt. Quantavis Garcia said.

Garcia said the three suspects got out of the vehicle after the PIT maneuver. Two were taken into custody, while a third suspect escaped and remains outstanding.

“The three suspects exited the vehicle, two of them were taken into custody and one suspect is outstanding,” Garcia said.

Police said the suspects are accused of at least 12 car break-ins at three hotels in Conyers.

Investigators also recovered several firearms from the vehicle, including one equipped with an illegal Glock switch.

“We removed several firearms, one of the firearms actually had a Glock switch on them which is illegal and could be a federal offense,” Garcia said.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or any charges.