Suspect out on bond charged with nearly 70 counts of child sexual exploitation, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man out on bond is now facing almost 70 new charges of child sexual exploitation.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, on May 3, 2022, 27-year-old Paul Kizito was arrested in Lula, Ga., and charged with one count each of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Deputies reportedly found a pornographic image of a child that had been uploaded to a Snapchat account belonging to Kizito.

He was released on bond on May 5, 2022.

During that time, investigators reportedly found an additional 66 images and videos of CSAM on two cell phones belonging to Kizito.

Last Thursday, Hall County officials issued an arrest warrant for Kizito for 66 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Several law enforcement agencies followed up on tips to find Kizito.

Spalding County deputies tracked him to a home in Griffin and arrested him. He’s currently at the Spalding County Detention Center, awaiting transport to the Hall County Jail.

