Suspect dies by suicide after SWAT standoff in Griffin

GRIFFIN, GA — A SWAT standoff in Griffin ended with a man taking his own life, hours after authorities discovered a woman’s body in a nearby apartment fire.

The situation began at 145 S. McDonough Street, where firefighters responding to a blaze found a woman dead inside the apartment. Investigators quickly identified a possible suspect, prompting a multi-agency search involving Jonesboro Police, the Griffin Police Department, and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonesboro Police Chief C.E. Cato said officers located the man barricaded inside a home in Griffin, leading to a shelter-in-place advisory for residents in the area.

“We’ve been out here for several hours on the stand-off,” Cato said. “The suspect did turn the gun on himself when we went to close in on him with a SWAT team.”

The man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. Channel 2 Action News reports that family members were present when the standoff came to a tragic end.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive. The investigation remains ongoing.