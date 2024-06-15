Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting outside of Milton Walmart parking lot

MILTON, Ga. — The suspect who attempted to carjack a vehicle to get away from a Milton police officer has died after an officer-involved shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Milton police confirmed that Milton police shot Shantidra Harris, 31, of Atlanta, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Windward Parkway near the city’s border with Alpharetta.

GBI officials say police initially responded to a shoplifting call at a nearby Kohl’s, just after 12 p.m. Officers responded to the area and saw an individual driving a red Dodge Journey, believed to have been involved in the shoplifting incident.

Officers later tracked the three suspects in the car down to the Walmart parking lot. GBI officials say one woman, the driver, was arrested and another man got away from police.

Harris carjacked a white Toyota Corolla in the parking lot and tried to flee the area. Harris quickly accelerated the Toyota with an officer directly in front of the bumper.

The officer was hit by the car, but also shot Harris in the process. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The officer, who sustained injuries, has been treated and released.

The GBI has taken over the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.