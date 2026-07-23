Suspect arrested after accidental gunfire on MARTA bus

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — One person will face charges after police say they accidentally shot another person onboard a MARTA bus in Sandy Springs.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Roswell and Glenridge roads.

According to MARTA Police, the victim was shot in the leg, while the suspect was shot in the arm.

Police say the suspect fled the scene toward Glenridge Road and was later arrested at the Church of Scientology.

Both people are being treated at the hospital. Police say the suspect will be booked into the Fulton County Jail after being released from the hospital.