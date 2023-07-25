Surveillance video captures man throwing brick into window at the Tabernacle

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for the man who was captured on video throwing a brick into a music venue earlier this month.

Officials said the brick was thrown at the Tabernacle on Luckie Street on July 5.

Video captures the moment the suspect threw the brick, causing damage to a window.

The man appears to be wearing a black shirt, khaki-colored pants and black shoes.

The Tabernacle was built as a church in 1911 but has since been transformed into a music venue, according to Atlanta Downtown. The venue hosts more than 200 events a year, with over 2,000 guests.

Anyone with information or who can identity the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.





