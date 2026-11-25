ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, a psychiatrist says the simple practice of gratitude can have significant health benefits, from improving mental health to potentially helping people live longer.

Dr. Katherine Brownlowe, a psychiatrist at Ohio State University, said expressing gratitude can change how certain networks in the brain function.

“It helps the frontal lobes which are the adult parts of our brain, the control center of our brain to reregulate some of those circuits, so that they can turn down some of the negative circuits; the parts of our brain that are kind of noticing the sad things, noticing the hard things,” Brownlowe said.

The benefits of practicing gratitude may also extend beyond how the brain processes negative experiences.

“Some of the research has shown that when people engage in specific gratitude practices it can help to decrease depression, it can help to decrease anxiety, and it can help people feel more connected to others,” Brownlowe said.

She said practicing gratitude could even help extend a person’s life.