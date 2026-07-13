Summer heat prompts one metro Atlanta county to change trash pickup times

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Residential trash and recycling pickup in DeKalb County is starting an hour earlier this summer as the county works to protect sanitation crews from extreme heat.

Residential sanitation collections will begin at 6 a.m. through Sept. 1, according to DeKalb County Waste Management Director Eugene McKinnie.

McKinnie said the earlier start is designed to reduce workers’ exposure to the hottest part of the day.

“Especially in these extreme temperatures the fatigue factor sets in, dehydration sets in, and we’re doing all of these to make sure that we are providing the same or even better level of service to all of our customers.”

The department has stocked up on cooling towels, neck fans, water and Gatorade for field employees, and workers are also being encouraged to take frequent breaks.

“We want to modify the schedules to reduce some of the exposure. We’ve purchased cooling towels that go behind the neck to make sure their body temperatures aren’t getting too high, we’ve also purchased some neck fans for them to keep them a little cooler.”

McKinnie said the earlier schedule is intended to help crews avoid dehydration and exhaustion.

“We have given in a little early to get out the heat, and we get them back in so we can make sure they’re hydrated so they can get enough rest to get back in for service in our communities for the next day.”

Outdoor workers across the country face similar challenges during the summer months. Research from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., shows about 28,000 workplace injuries across the country each year can be linked to hot days, though researchers say that is likely an underestimate.

The research says heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature, causing body temperature to rise rapidly. The condition can be fatal if it is not treated right away.

Heat stroke is also a concern beyond the workplace.

The elderly and other at-risk groups are among the most susceptible, and thousands of people die from the condition each year in the U.S. Cooling the body by any means available is the most important step until medical help arrives.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.