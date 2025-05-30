Study links regular marijuana use to early signs of heart disease

New research from the University of California, San Francisco suggests a possible link between regular marijuana use and early indicators of cardiovascular disease.

According to the study, THC, the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana may disrupt the inner lining of blood vessels. Researchers found this effect occurred regardless of whether THC was smoked or ingested.

The disruption to the blood vessel lining could increase the risk of serious health conditions, including heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular-related death.

The findings contribute to a growing body of research examining the long-term health impacts of cannabis use, particularly as legalization expands across the U.S.

Further studies are underway to better understand the full extent of marijuana’s cardiovascular effects.