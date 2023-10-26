Study: Here are the best and worst small cities in Georgia

GEORGIA — According to a new study by WalletHub, three Georgia cities are ranked among the best in the U.S.

The cities are ranked in the study according to five categories, including affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety.

WalletHub’s 2023 “Best Small Cities in America” list ranked three metro Atlanta cities as the best in the country.

Woodstock was ranked the highest, in the 98th percentile, while Alpharetta was ranked in the 95th percentile and Duluth rounded into the 91st percentile.

Carmel, Indiana took the No. 1 spot, while Lexington, Massachusetts came in second with Brentwood, Tennessee following, according to the study.

The study compared over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability. The indicators included school systems, housing costs and the number of restaurants.

Stonecrest, East Point and LaGrange, all part of the metropolitan area, were ranked in the bottom two percent for the worst cities in the U.S.

Albany was ranked the second-worst city for education and health, while Evans, Georgia in Augusta, was recorded 5th overall on affordability.

The list showed that Stonecrest was also in the bottom ten for quality of life.

For the full list, click here.

