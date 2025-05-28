Local

Study finds Gen Z men are binge drinking less than women for the first time

By WSB Radio News Staff
Selection of alcoholic drinks - beer, wine, martini, champagne, cognac, whiskey, rustic background
Alcoholic Drinks (anaumenko - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

A new study shows binge drinking rates among Gen Z men are on the decline, and for the first time, women under 28 are now outpacing men in alcohol consumption.

Binge drinking is defined as consuming five or more alcoholic drinks in one sitting. Historically, men have consistently reported higher rates of alcohol use, but researchers say that gap has steadily narrowed over the past several decades.

The lead author of the study notes that while the reasons for the shift in Gen Z drinking habits are still unclear, the data marks a notable change in longstanding trends.

The study found that young women’s alcohol use has not only caught up with, but in recent years surpassed that of their male peers.

More research is underway to better understand the motivations behind the decline in drinking among Gen Z men and the rise among women.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!