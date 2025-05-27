Local

Storms clear out, but travel delays linger after Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — Overnight storms have moved out of the area, clearing the way for the first morning commute after the long Memorial Day weekend. But for many travelers, the journey home is still ongoing.

Airlines are working to recover from widespread weather-related delays. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport alone, more than 400 flights were delayed on Memorial Day. Nationwide, correspondent Christopher Cruise reports more than 7,000 flights were impacted as severe storms swept across the South and Central U.S.

As of Tuesday morning, flight operations at Atlanta’s airport were improving, with only 14 delays reported. However, airport officials expect larger than normal crowds through Wednesday as carriers work to get travelers to their final destinations.

On the roads, the Georgia State Patrol reports at least 11 traffic fatalities statewide over the holiday weekend. Among them, three people died in a crash on I-75 in Clayton County. All three victims had ties to Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Georgia Department of Transportation warns that traffic is expected to build again by late afternoon, just as another round of storms is forecast to develop. Officials urge drivers to plan ahead and use caution during the busy post-holiday return.

