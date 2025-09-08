Storm injures 12-year-old girl at Paulding County festival

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a tree was blown over during a fast-moving storm Saturday at the Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival.

Officials say the girl, identified as Claudia Bacon, was struck by a falling tree limb that fractured her skull. She also suffered a bruised lung and a broken rib.

First responders were already on site for the festival and quickly provided emergency care before she was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Family and organizers say Claudia, an honor student, has already undergone a blood transfusion and remains sedated on a breathing tube as she faces a long recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support her family with medical expenses.

WSB’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story