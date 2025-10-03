Stonecrest church to host drive-thru food distribution event this weekend

STONECREST, GA — During this government shutdown, thousands of furloughed workers and their families could be facing financial struggles.

To ease that burden, The King’s Table at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will be providing essential groceries to a thousand families this Saturday.

The drive-thru food distribution starts at 9 a.m. at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

They’ll be giving out fresh produce, protein, and canned goods while supplies last.

“Federal workers and contractors, who represent many of our neighbors, family members, and church members, are struggling through no fault of their own,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. “A government shutdown doesn’t stop rent from being due, utilities from coming in, or families from needing food on the table. The King’s Table exists to help bridge that gap when families are caught between politics and survival.”