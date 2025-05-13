Stone Mountain City Council votes to investigate mayor over bank account changes

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — The Stone Mountain City Council has voted to launch an investigation into Mayor Beverly Jones following allegations that she removed two council members’ names from a city bank account without proper authorization.

The vote came during a combative city council meeting Monday night, where tensions ran high as council members questioned the mayor’s financial authority and decision-making.

At the center of the controversy are Councilmember Teresa Crowe and Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Smith, whose names were reportedly removed from a Truist Bank city account. Mayor Jones firmly denied the accusations during the meeting.

“So you are still on the account, and if not, I can take it off,” Jones said. “I can say this in front of three cameras that I did not go to the bank and take your signatures off.”

Jones explained that any actions she took were based on concerns from the bank about potential risks to the account. “There was no intention to change an account. My intention was to make sure the city was covered,” she said.

The investigation vote follows a decision by the council last week to strip the mayor of her authority to make financial decisions for the city.

Monday’s meeting was marked by heated exchanges and confusion, as council members expressed growing concerns over financial transparency and accountability.

No timeline has been set for when the investigation will begin or conclude.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story