State’s highest court to hear arguments in Fulton election board battle

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Supreme Court will hear arguments this fall in an ongoing dispute over Fulton County’s refusal to appoint two Republican nominees to the county’s Board of Elections.

Several Democratic members of the Fulton County Commission objected to the appointments of Julie Adams and Jason Frazier.

Commissioners objected to Adams over her actions related to the 2024 election and to Frazier over his voter registration challenges.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge previously found the commission in contempt, but the Georgia Court of Appeals overturned that decision in March.

The state’s high court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in October as it considers constitutional questions surrounding the appointments and the commission’s refusal to seat the nominees.

The Georgia Supreme Court will consider whether the General Assembly has the authority to delegate the appointment of local and state board members to political parties and, if not, whether the law requiring a governmental authority to automatically accept those appointments is constitutional.