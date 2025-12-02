Local

State wildlife officials asking for help tracking monarch butterflies

Monarch Monarchs are well-known for their long migrations. But not all of them make that trip. (Source: Christa F. Hayes, Special to the DNR)
GEORGIA — If you spend a lot of time outdoors in the winter, state wildlife officials are asking for volunteers to help track monarch butterflies over the next few months.

Susan Meyers, a volunteer with Monarchs Across Georgia, says most make their way across the south every fall on their way to Mexico.

But, some end up staying here, and scientists want to understand why.

“Are they breeding here during the winter?” Meyers asks. “Or are they actually finding a way to overwinter here?”

Meyers clarifies that “overwinter” means “not breeding”.

Pictures and observations can be shared through the Journey North website or the iNaturalist app.

