State Sen. John Kennedy announces bid for lieutenant governor

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
John F. Kennedy (R) ((AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)/(AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File))
ATLANTA — State Senator John Kennedy has officially entered the race for lieutenant governor, joining a growing list of candidates vying to succeed outgoing Lt. Governor Burt Jones.

Kennedy, who currently represents Georgia’s 18th District in central Georgia, is the fifth Republican to announce a bid for the GOP primary. Jones is widely believed to be considering a run for governor, leaving the lieutenant governor’s seat open in 2026.

On the Democratic side, State Senator Josh McLaurin remains the only declared candidate in the race so far.

