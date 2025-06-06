State Representative Derrick Jackson enters Democratic race for governor

ATLANTA, GA — The field of Democratic candidates running to be Georgia’s next governor officially got bigger today.

State Representative Derrick Jackson is throwing his hat into the ring.

Jackson is vowing to expand Medicaid and repeal the state’s Heartbeat Abortion Law. He joins state senator Jason Esteves and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the race for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Chris Carr is the only announced candidate though others are said to be considering entering the race.