Local

State Representative Derrick Jackson enters Democratic race for governor

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia state Rep. Derrick Jackson
Derrick Jackson Georgia state Rep. Derrick Jackson (Source: Official photo)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — The field of Democratic candidates running to be Georgia’s next governor officially got bigger today.

State Representative Derrick Jackson is throwing his hat into the ring.

Jackson is vowing to expand Medicaid and repeal the state’s Heartbeat Abortion Law. He joins state senator Jason Esteves and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the race for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Chris Carr is the only announced candidate though others are said to be considering entering the race.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!