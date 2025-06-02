Local

State Rep. Jasmine Clark joins Democratic primary challenge against Rep. David Scott

ATLANTA — Another challenger has entered the race to unseat longtime Congressman David Scott in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.

State Representative Jasmine Clark announced her candidacy, joining State Senator Emanuel Jones and former Gwinnett County Board of Education Chair Everton Blair in the Democratic primary. Scott, a Democrat, has held the seat for more than 20 years.

Clark, a microbiologist by training, says she plans to bring a bold approach to the campaign and promises to take a stronger stance against the Trump-aligned Republican agenda.

