State to pay $3.2 million to family of inmate who died in extreme heat at prison

TELFAIR COUNTY, GA — The state has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of an inmate who died at a south Georgia prison nearly three years ago.

According to a lawsuit, 27-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez died after being locked in a fenced-in box at Telfair State Prison in 105-degree heat for more than four hours.

The lawsuit alleges prison guards ignored Ramirez’s calls for help until it was too late.

The settlement will provide $3.2 million to Ramirez’s family, with the money going to his young child and his mother.